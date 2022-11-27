Sugar shortage ‘artificial’: Industries minister

“The current stock of sugar is good enough to meet our demand till next Ramadan. Also, we have told the commerce ministry to buy another 100,000 tonnes of sugar,” Humayun said.
Despite the government fixing the price of sugar at Tk102-108 per kg last week, retail prices on Saturday remained at Tk115-120 per kg.
The gas crisis and difficulties in opening letters of credit (LCs) with banks were two of the factors that the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection identified in October as contributing to the price hike and shortage of sugar.
The directorate conducted 103 drives around the country and penalised 278 traders Tk1.47 million in October, claiming that there was no shortage of raw sugar and that there were 375,000 tonnes of sugar in store.