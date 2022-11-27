Sugar shortage ‘artificial’: Industries minister

Sugar shortage in the country is “artificial” and was caused by some traders allegedly hoarding supply to rake in profits, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said Saturday.

“There is enough supply of sugar for the demand that exists,” the minister added while speaking at a meeting organised by the Rajshahi district administration and the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) at Rajshahi circuit house, reports news agency UNB.