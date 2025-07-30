CA for finding ways to move forward for LDC graduation

A high-level review meeting on the country's preparation to graduate from Least Developed Country (LDC) status to a developing country was held today with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

The meeting was held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) in Tejgaon here, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

The progress of implementing 16 decisions was discussed during the meeting. Of those, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is working on four decisions, while the Ministry of Industries on three, the Economic Relations Department on two, the Ministry of Commerce on three, and the Chief Adviser's Office on four decisions.

At the meeting, NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan said the NBR is working for the full implementation of the National Single Window.

Some 19 bodies have already been added to the window and more entities are being included, he said.