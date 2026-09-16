Work underway to supply 300MW to national grid within next month: Russian Ambassador

Work is progressing with the target of supplying 300 megawatts of electricity from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to the national grid within the next month, said the Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Khozin.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during a courtesy meeting with Fazlul Hoque, administrator of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at the organisation’s Gulshan office in Dhaka, according to an FBCCI press release.

The meeting also discussed progress on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.