Rooppur Power Plant
Work underway to supply 300MW to national grid within next month: Russian Ambassador
Work is progressing with the target of supplying 300 megawatts of electricity from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to the national grid within the next month, said the Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Khozin.
He made the remarks on Wednesday during a courtesy meeting with Fazlul Hoque, administrator of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at the organisation’s Gulshan office in Dhaka, according to an FBCCI press release.
The meeting also discussed progress on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.
Khozin said that around 4,000 Russian specialists and engineers are working tirelessly to resolve the project’s technical issues as quickly as possible.
He further stated that the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed interest in forming a joint "Russia-Bangladesh Business Council" to further intensify and expand trade, investment and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia.
They also have plans to organise a Russia-Bangladesh Business Forum in Moscow, he said.
The Russian ambassador said that an official announcement on this matter may come during the inter-governmental commission meeting scheduled to be held in Dhaka early November.
He said the forum is being organised in Moscow to facilitate direct communication between entrepreneurs from the two countries. Various sessions, including direct business-to-business (B2B) meetings will be arranged based on the profiles of participating businessmen from Bangladesh.
At the meeting, FBCCI Administrator Fazlul Hoque called for greater focus on new and promising sectors alongside the readymade garment sector to boost bilateral trade.
He placed particular emphasis on exporting human resources to Russia, along with pharmaceuticals, leather and leather goods, jute and jute products and ceramics.
The Russian ambassador said the Russian Ministry of Health is already reviewing procedural and legal issues concerning the import of generic medicines from Bangladesh.
He added that there are also strong demand for heavy footwear and leather goods suitable for Russia’s severe winter.
Khozin further said Russia had issued visas to around 3,000 Bangladeshi workers in recent months as employment opportunities had emerged in agriculture, fisheries, shipbuilding and service sector.