Close cooperation on trade can be win-win for Bangladesh, Indonesia: BGMEA

He also stressed the need for identifying and removing trade barriers, especially to Bangladesh's apparel exports to the Indonesian market.
Faruque was addressing a discussion organised virtually by the BGMEA and Indonesian Textile Association (API).
Indonesia ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo; API chairman Jemmy Kartiwa Sastraatmaja and Chairwoman Anne P Sutanto, and representatives of Indonesian textile companies also joined the discussion.
Faruque said Bangladesh's apparel industry is pursuing the next level of its growth through diversification of products, especially high-end non-cotton apparel products and technical textiles, which has created a demand for man-made fibres and fabrics.
Indonesian textile can meet the demand of Bangladesh's apparel sector, he added.