Local

Close cooperation on trade can be win-win for Bangladesh, Indonesia: BGMEA

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said a close bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Indonesia can pave the way for deriving mutual trade benefits, especially in the apparel and textile sector, reports UNB.

"There are huge prospects of trade between the two South Asian countries. Collaborative engagement is required to identify the scope and ways to take full advantage of the opportunities," BGMEA president Faruque Hassan said Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He also stressed the need for identifying and removing trade barriers, especially to Bangladesh's apparel exports to the Indonesian market.

Faruque was addressing a discussion organised virtually by the BGMEA and Indonesian Textile Association (API).

Advertisement

Indonesia ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo; API chairman Jemmy Kartiwa Sastraatmaja and Chairwoman Anne P Sutanto, and representatives of Indonesian textile companies also joined the discussion.

Faruque said Bangladesh's apparel industry is pursuing the next level of its growth through diversification of products, especially high-end non-cotton apparel products and technical textiles, which has created a demand for man-made fibres and fabrics.

Indonesian textile can meet the demand of Bangladesh's apparel sector, he added.

Read more from Local
Post Comment
Advertisement