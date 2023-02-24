Bangladeshi products able to gain Saudi buyers’ trust: Commerce Minister

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was presided over by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) vice chairman AHM Ahsan, said a press release.

Terming Saudi Arabia as a trusted friend of Bangladesh, Tipu said that Saudi Arabia is also a large trade and development partner of Bangladesh.

Noting that the demand for Bangladeshi products in the market of Saudi Arabia is growing day by day, he said that this huge potential should be tapped.