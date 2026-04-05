State Minister for Energy announces time for shops and malls

All shops and shopping malls in the country will be allowed to remain open until 7:00 pm, instead of 6:00 pm as the previous decision regarding this has been reconsidered.

State Minister for Power and Energy, Anindya Islam Amit, informed journalists of this today, Sunday, in his office at the Secretariat.

In light of the energy crisis arising from the war in the Middle East, the government had announced that all shops and malls in the country would close at 6:00 pm. This decision was supposed to take effect starting today, Sunday.