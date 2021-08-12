Commitment to check unusual yarn price hike in local market

Local yarn manufacturers have decided to check unusual price hike of yarn in the domestic market, making commitment not to increase yarn prices quoted in the latest proforma invoices (PI), reports BSS.

The assurance came at a meeting of the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and Bangladesh Terry Towel & Linen Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BTTLMEA) with Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) held on Tuesday night, said a press release on Wednesday.