Probe body formed over fire incident

A container loaded with battery and electronics items caught fire at Chattogram port premises on Friday early.

However, the reason behind the fire and the amount of loss, according to the port authority, is not known yet.

Port secretary Omar Faruk said to Prothom Alo, "Members of Port and Agrabad fire services brought the fire under control. All the batteries and electronics items in the container were gutted in the fire."

A three-member probe body has been formed to investigate the incident.