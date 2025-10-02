Debt recovery will take 333 years

At present, the volume of defaulted loans in the six state-owned banks stands at 1491.40 billion (1,49,140 crore) taka. Of this, 854.44 billion (85,444 crore) taka is stuck with 120 top defaulter clients of the six banks (20 from each bank). The six state-owned banks are Sonali, Agrani, Janata, Rupali, BASIC and BDBL.

In 2025, these six banks had set a target to recover at least 80.77 billion (8,077 crore) taka. From January to June, in six months, they managed to recover only 1.28 billion (128 crore) taka, or 1.58 per cent, from the 120 top defaulter clients. At this pace, it would take 333 years to recover the outstanding loans from the top 20 defaulters of the six banks.

To review the overall situation of these banks, Financial Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed recently summoned the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance. At a meeting in the Secretariat in Dhaka with the Managing Directors (MD) of the six banks, Financial Institutions Division Secretary Nazma Mobarek was also present. She presented the overall situation of the banks during the meeting.