Paddy prices drop to Tk 800-950 per maund, farmers fail to recover costs

Naogaon, a district renowned for rice and paddy production, has seen a bumper Aus paddy harvest this year. But farmers are not smiling, as they are unable to recover their production costs by selling the crop. With prices remaining low, many are now frustrated.

A visit to several paddy markets in Naogaon found that a maund of Jirashail, Katari and BRRI-28 paddy is selling for Tk 800 to Tk 950. Farmers said the price has fallen by Tk 300 to Tk 400 per maund compared with last year. At the same time, production costs have increased because of higher prices of fertiliser, seeds, irrigation, pesticides and labour.

Despite farmers incurring losses from selling paddy, there has been no corresponding decline in rice prices at Naogaon’s wholesale rice markets. Both coarse and fine varieties of rice are still being sold at previous prices.