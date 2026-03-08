Pace of Economic activities accelerates in February, PMI rises to 55.7

The PMI is jointly compiled by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the research organisation Policy Exchange of Bangladesh. The PMI for February was published today, Sunday, said a statement.

According to the statement, the agriculture sector has remained in expansionary territory for the sixth consecutive month. Growth in this sector accelerated significantly in February. The index value rose from 53 in January to 64.5 in February. The sub-indices for new business and business activity increased sharply. However, the employment index in the agriculture sector remained in contraction, and the rate of decline was steeper than before.

The manufacturing sector has now maintained an expansionary trend for 18 consecutive months. Growth in the sector strengthened further last month. Several key sub-indices, including new orders, factory output, imports, input prices and supplier deliveries, continued to expand.