Forex reserves rise to $36 billion

Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves have strengthened significantly over the past two years, with the country now holding enough reserves to cover four months of import payments.

Generally, a reserve cover of three months’ imports is considered adequate.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, reserves stood at USD 36.39 billion (USD 3,639 crore) yesterday, Sunday. Reserves have increased by nearly $3 billion over the past six months.

Bangladesh Bank said reserves had exceeded $37.5 billion last week. However, they fell after a payment of $1.39 billion was made to settle bills.

This is the figure for gross reserves. As a condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, Bangladesh reports both gross reserves and its actual reserves, known as the BPM6 (Balance of Payments and International Investment Position) measure. Under this measure, reserves stand at more than $31 billion ($3,474 crore).