Gold price rises by Tk 3,236 per bhori within a day

Gold prices increased in the country’s market today, Tuesday, just one day after the price had been reduced on Monday, with the price of 22-carat gold of good quality rising again to Tk 268,214 per bhori.

After yesterday’s reduction, the price of good quality gold was Tk 264,978 per bhori. That means today the price has increased by Tk 3,236 per bhori. Yesterday the price had been reduced by the same amount. At the same time, the price of silver has also decreased.