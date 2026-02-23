Worries over US market, advice to proceed strategically

In addition to Moshfiqur Rahman, several other exporters spoke to Prothom Alo on Sunday. They said that the renewed volatility over tariffs is certainly a cause for concern. With the reciprocal tariffs declared illegal, equal opportunities may emerge for competing countries, increasing competition.

Nevertheless, Bangladesh will still have opportunities. To ensure the country does not fall behind others in the current situation, the new government must remain cautious. They also believe that the government should review the trade agreement with the United States. Experts, meanwhile, have advised proceeding strategically.

On 2 April last year, Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs at varying rates on products from 157 countries. Although these were scheduled to take effect on 9 April, they were suspended for three months.

The United States then began bilateral discussions with various countries. Initially, tariffs on Bangladeshi goods were set at 37 per cent, later reduced to 35 per cent on 8 July. After Bangladesh pledged to increase imports of US goods at both government and private levels, it reached an understanding with the Trump administration, reducing the reciprocal tariff to 20 per cent. The measure took effect on 7 August.

Following the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, Bangladesh signed a reciprocal trade agreement with the United States on 9 February. Under the deal, the reciprocal tariff rate on Bangladesh was reduced to 19 per cent. Within two weeks, however, the US Supreme Court declared the reciprocal tariffs imposed on Bangladesh and several other countries illegal.

Within hours of the court’s ruling last Friday, Trump announced a new 10 per cent tariff on goods from all countries by invoking the Trade Act of 1974. The following day, Saturday, he raised the rate to 15 per cent. The new tariff will take effect from 24 February.