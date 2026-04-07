Forced labour and excess production: US hearings this month, gaps in Bangladesh’s preparation

The United States has initiated two separate investigations against Bangladesh and several other countries to assess whether effective measures have been taken to eliminate forced labour in production, and whether there is excess capacity and overproduction in manufacturing sectors.

Hearings on forced labour are scheduled to begin on 28 April, while those concerning industrial capacity and overproduction will commence on 5 May.

With only three weeks remaining before the hearings, the Ministry of Commerce is yet to hold any meeting with private sector stakeholders as part of its preparatory process. It has also not collected relevant data from business associations representing sectors directly concerned with the US investigations.

Consequently, there is growing concern among business leaders as to whether the Bangladesh government’s preparations for the hearings are adequate.