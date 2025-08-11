Home loans stalled due to financial crisis

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) is the only specialised state-run institution providing loans in the housing sector.

The demand for loans from BHBFC is increasing in this sector.

Due to its comparatively lower interest rates than banks and other financial institutions, many home loan seekers are leaning toward BHBFC.

However, the corporation is unable to provide loans at a satisfactory level because of a shortage of funds.

BHBFC is currently struggling to meet the housing loan needs of not only private sector applicants but also government employees.

In light of this situation, the institution has sought financial assistance of Tk 10 billion from the government to expand its loan disbursement in the housing sector.