Govt fixes prices of rawhide, relaxes restriction on leather export

Ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the government on Sunday fixed the prices of the salt-applied rawhides of cows at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 55 to Tk 60 per square foot outside the capital.

The price of goat hides was set at Tk 22 to Tk 27 per square foot, while that of she-goat hides was fixed at Tk 20 to Tk 22 per square foot across the country.