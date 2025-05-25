Govt fixes prices of rawhide, relaxes restriction on leather export
Ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the government on Sunday fixed the prices of the salt-applied rawhides of cows at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk 55 to Tk 60 per square foot outside the capital.
The price of goat hides was set at Tk 22 to Tk 27 per square foot, while that of she-goat hides was fixed at Tk 20 to Tk 22 per square foot across the country.
Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin announced the rates at a press conference at the Ministry of Commerce in the city.
In his speech, Bashir said the restrictions on leather export will be relaxed for three months.
Stating that leather will not be allowed to enter in the city for 10 days after Eid al-Azha, he said free salt will be provided across the country to make rawhide suitable for preservation at the local level.
“We have made two informative films, which will be shown across the country. In the documentary, we will try to teach how to preserve and process rawhide. In addition, we have trained 86,000 butchers. In this regard, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Fisheries And Livestock have been given all kinds of cooperation,” he added.
Commerce secretary Mahbubur Rahman and commerce ministry additional secretary (export) Md. Abdur Rahim Khan were present at the time.