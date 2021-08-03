Daraz – for a time-defining lifestyle

Humankind has managed to design for itself a social structure that is consistently being influenced by many factors. One of the predominant factors here is – technology or digital inclusion. With the ever-increasing penetration of technology, our lives are evolving everyday bit by bit. The evidence of this is clear in our contemporary lifestyles, where we cannot imagine going by a single day without the assistance of digital services.

The rapid digital inclusion has been mostly backed by the rise of smartphones. Android, IoS, and other smart platforms almost made it mandatory for every individual to have an internet profile, which would still be rare even a decade back. As our online presence became more and more vivid, companies also extended their ventures in alignment – making the web-sphere a gateway to seeking convenience for modern lifestyles.