Took 10 years just to secure land for a two-year project

The country’s only printing industry estate project began 10 years ago. During this period, the project’s tenure has been extended twice, along with its budget.

Only a year and a half remains of the extended deadline, yet land development work is still incomplete. As a result, even after a decade, the industrial estate has not seen the light of day and its opening remains uncertain.

It is known that the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) undertook the project in 2016 with the aim of bringing together the printing industry establishments scattered across the country.

The then government approved the establishment of the industrial estate on 43 acres of land in Borobotta area of Sirajdikhan upazila in Munshiganj.