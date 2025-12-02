Took 10 years just to secure land for a two-year project
The country’s only printing industry estate project began 10 years ago. During this period, the project’s tenure has been extended twice, along with its budget.
Only a year and a half remains of the extended deadline, yet land development work is still incomplete. As a result, even after a decade, the industrial estate has not seen the light of day and its opening remains uncertain.
It is known that the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) undertook the project in 2016 with the aim of bringing together the printing industry establishments scattered across the country.
The then government approved the establishment of the industrial estate on 43 acres of land in Borobotta area of Sirajdikhan upazila in Munshiganj.
At that time, the estimated cost of the project was set at Tk 1.38 billion (138 crore), with a completion deadline of December 2018. However, the project was initially impeded by complications concerning land acquisition, eviction of settlements and various other issues.
Six years after the project began, in 2022, BSCIC relocated the project site from Borobotta in Sirajdikhan to Kharsur. For implementation at the new site, BSCIC applied to the Ministry of Industries for 400 acres of land; however, the ministry allocated only 100 acres.
Due to the change of location, both the project’s duration and cost were increased. The estimated expenditure rose from Tk (1.38 billion) 138 crore to Tk (2.75 billion) 275 crore and the project deadline was extended to 2024.
Even then, BSCIC could not start work on the project. Subsequently, the tenure was extended once more, this time until June 2027.
According to BSCIC, in March of this year the organisation officially received possession of the allocated land from the district administration.
The process of land registration has also been completed. However, in the meantime, the project cost has exceeded Tk (4.48 billion) 448 crore.
Despite repeated cost escalations, the project has not been completed within the stipulated time, depriving the sector’s business owners and entrepreneurs of its intended benefits.
When asked, BSCIC chairman Md Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo that land acquisition is the greatest challenge for such projects. Due to complications in land acquisition, the project’s site and duration had to be changed twice.
He added that no feasibility study had been conducted when the project was initially undertaken. Nonetheless, the ministry of industries approved the increased expenditure after review. He stated that completing the work on time, despite the rising costs, is now their biggest challenge.