CEPZ to get $9.58m Chinese investment in apparel industry

A total of 2659 Bangladeshis will get employment opportunity in this factory.
An agreement to this effect was signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Intex Link Garments (BD) Limited at BEPZA Complex in the city on Monday.
Ali Reza Mazid, member (investment promotion) of BEPZA and Junting Tan, managing director of Intex Link Garments signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
The executive chairman of BEPZA Maj Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony.
Among others, member (engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, executive director (administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, executive director (public relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, executive director (investment promotion) Tanvir Hossain and executive director (enterprise services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.