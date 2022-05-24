Dhaka seeks increased Swiss investment

Shahriar informed the Swiss state secretary that Bangladesh offers one of the world’s easiest investment opportunities.

He also flagged Bangladesh’s outstanding success in socio-economic development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The State Minister said that Bangladesh achieved remarkable success in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic due to effective measures taken by the government.

He sought continued support of Switzerland for finding an early durable solution of the Rohingya crisis.