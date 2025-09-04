Bangladesh’s Aziz Khan 49th richest in Singapore

The list, released on Wednesday evening by the US magazine Forbes, mentioned his net worth as USD 1.1 billion. This marks a slight decline compared with two years ago.

Aziz Khan has consistently featured on Singapore’s Top 50 Rich List for several years. In the 2023 Forbes ranking, he held 41st place, while in 2022 he was ranked 42nd.

Although ranked 49th in Singapore, Muhammed Aziz Khan is listed at 2,790th in Forbes’ global billionaires list.