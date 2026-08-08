Razzak earns nearly Tk 100,000 a month after six months training

Abdur Razzak owns a small electrical shop on Paharapur Road in Dinajpur Sadar upazila. When we visited the shop at noon on July 30, he was repairing a refrigerator, working on its rear section while an assistant helped him.

Several old refrigerators stood inside the shop, along with three air conditioners, several fans and a washing machine. Razzak, an electrician by profession, mainly repairs appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators. Six workers are now regularly employed at his shop—a remarkable change from three years ago, when he worked as a day labourer, earning Tk 300–400 a day without any guarantee of work every day.

Abdur Razzak is an electrician who mainly repairs appliances such as ACs and refrigerators. In the course of our conversation, I learned that three years ago, his daily income was Tk 300–400. He earned this money as a day labourer. Even then, he could not find work every day. The 27-year-old now earns nearly Tk 100,000 a month. Abdur Razzak used to go from person to person looking for work; now, six workers are regularly employed at his shop.