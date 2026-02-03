Ramadan: Govt to sell beef at Tk 650 per kg, eggs at Tk 96 per dozen
The government will sell eggs, beef, broiler chicken and milk at affordable prices for the general public during the month of Ramadan.
Beef will be sold at Tk 650 per kilogram, eggs at Tk 8 each and milk at Tk 80 per litre.
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and the Department of Livestock Services will implement this month-long programme.
A decision was taken at a meeting on Sunday at the conference room of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in the capital with Farida Akhter, Adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, in the chair, said a press release today, Tuesday.
It was informed at the meeting that these products will be sold through mobile sales centres for a total of 26 days, beginning from the day before Ramadan. Under the programme, dressed broiler chicken will be sold at Tk 245 per kg, pasteurised milk at Tk 80 per litre, eggs at Tk 8 each, and beef at Tk 650 per kg.
Thus, the price of eggs will be Tk 96 a dozen.
The meeting also decided that divisional directors and district livestock officers under the Department of Livestock Services will coordinate with district administrations to arrange the sale of these products at affordable prices in various divisional and district towns outside Dhaka, considering local market conditions.
Sales outlets
Initially, the programme will be implemented at 25 key locations within the Dhaka metropolitan and city corporation areas. The proposed locations include Abdul Ghani Road near the Secretariat, Khamarbari (Farmgate), Mirpur 60 Feet, Azimpur Maternity Hospital, Naya Bazar, Uttara House Building, Rampura Bazar, Hazaribagh, Arambagh, Kalshi, Maniknagar, Shahjadpur, Korail Slum, Kamrangirchar, Khilgaon, Nakhalpara, Segunbagicha, Mohammadpur, Kakrail, Banasree, Mirpur-10, Kallyanpur, Tejgaon, and Bangabazar.
It was also stated that the number of sales centres will be gradually increased by identifying permanent spots in coordination with local entrepreneurs and relevant stakeholders.
Officials concerned said the initiative has been taken to ensure a normal supply of meat, milk, and eggs in the market during Ramadan and to keep prices under control. As a result, general consumers will be able to purchase essential animal protein at lower prices.