Ramadan: Govt to sell beef at Tk 650 per kg, eggs at Tk 96 per dozen

The government will sell eggs, beef, broiler chicken and milk at affordable prices for the general public during the month of Ramadan.

Beef will be sold at Tk 650 per kilogram, eggs at Tk 8 each and milk at Tk 80 per litre.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and the Department of Livestock Services will implement this month-long programme.

A decision was taken at a meeting on Sunday at the conference room of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in the capital with Farida Akhter, Adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, in the chair, said a press release today, Tuesday.