DSEX hits new high

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSEX) on Tuesday hit a record high after the central bank directive that banks can buy private sector-issued green Sukuk from their special funds, reports BSS.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, went up 45.52 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at more than 7,297.24 - the highest since its inception nearly nine years back on 27 January 2013.