DSEX hits new high

The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 15.57 points to finish at 2,691.82, also the highest since its introduction on 27 January 2013.
The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) went up by 6.51 points to close at 1,585.28.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, crossed Tk 21 billion-mark and amounted to Tk 21.35 billion on the DSE, which was 7.82 per cent higher than the previous day’s tally of Tk 19.80 billion.
Banks can buy private sector-issued green Sukuk, including Beximco’s Tk 30 billion Sukuk, from their special funds of Tk 2 billion, which they were allowed to form to invest in the stock market, as per the BB directive issued on Monday.
However, losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 172 closed lower, 164 higher and 39 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Orion Pharma topped the turnover list again, closely followed by LafargeHolcim, Beximco, Shahjibazar Power and Saif Powertec.
Deshbandhu Polymer was the top gainer, posting a 8.67 per cent rise while Monno Ceramic was the worst loser, losing 5.12 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining186 points to settle at 21,334 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 114 points to close at 12,805.
Of the issues traded, 167 advanced, 126 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port city’s bourse traded 20.77 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 670 million.