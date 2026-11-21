Chittagong Port: Who will operate CCT for six months?
Four companies have submitted bids to operate the Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT) at Chittagong Port for six months. Of the nine companies currently engaged in container handling at the port, only one has taken part in the bidding.
This has prompted discussion at the port over who will be given responsibility for the key terminal.
CCT can handle container loading and unloading from two ships simultaneously. Until now, Saif Powertec Limited has operated the terminal through a competitive tendering process. Its contract with the port expired on 2 November.
As no new operator had been appointed, the port authority instructed Saif Powertec to continue operations for a further three weeks on an urgent basis.
To keep the terminal operational beyond that period, the port decided to appoint an operator for six months through a limited tender. The tender was published on 17 November, and companies had until the following day to purchase the tender documents.
When the bids were opened last Thursday, it was found that four companies have submitted proposals.
I have no comment on the matter. We welcome whatever decision the government considers appropriate.Tarfadar Ruhul Amin, managing director, Saif Powertec
Everest submits the lowest bid
Port sources said the four companies that submitted bids were Everest Port Services Limited, B&M-Oceania JV, Shamim Enterprise (Private) Limited and The Civil Engineers Limited.
Of them, Everest Port Services submitted the lowest bid. The company is owned by the family of Shahadat Hossain Selim, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) member of parliament for Lakshmipur-1 (Ramganj). Its proposal for the six-month contract is Tk 301.5 million.
Port sources said two of the four bidders have failed to provide the required security deposits. However, the new operator will be selected only after technical and financial evaluations, not solely on the basis of the lowest bid.
Of the four companies, Everest Port Services currently works as a berth operator at one of the jetties at Chittagong Port’s General Cargo Berth (GCB). The other three companies have not handled container loading and unloading at the port.
Chittagong Port Secretary Syed Refayet Hamim told Prothom Alo that an official announcement would be made once information about the CCT tender became available. He also said a new operator would be appointed by 23 November after the evaluation process was completed.
The port authority had relaxed the conditions for the CCT tender, with the approval of the Ministry of Shipping, to allow experienced and qualified companies to participate. However, after the tender was published, companies had only one day to purchase the tender documents. Ultimately, only one of the nine companies with experience in container handling at the port submitted a bid.
Limited time, most experienced operators out
The port authority had relaxed the conditions for the CCT tender, with the approval of the Ministry of Shipping, to allow experienced and qualified companies to participate.
However, after the tender was published, companies had only one day to purchase the tender documents. Ultimately, only one of the nine companies with experience in container handling at the port submitted a bid.
Although no one has lodged a formal complaint over the matter, discussions with people involved in the sector suggest that several other companies were interested in participating. However, they were unable to do so because they received the tender notice late and had very little time to prepare.
Questions have therefore arisen at the port over whether experienced companies were given sufficient opportunity to participate.
Saif Powertec, the current operator of CCT, also did not participate in the tender. The company's Managing Director, Tarfadar Ruhul Amin, told Prothom Alo, “I have no comment on the matter. We welcome whatever decision the government considers appropriate.”
Of the five berth operators currently working at GCB, none apart from Everest Port Services submitted a bid.
Fazle Ekram Chowdhury, president of the Berth Operators, Ship Handling Operators and Terminal Operators Owners Association (BOTSOWA), told Prothom Alo, “There is no doubt that we have the experience. However, we received the news late and had very little time. As a result, none of us except for one could participate in the tender.”
Seven-member committee to evaluate bids
Chittagong Port Authority formed a seven-member committee on Wednesday to evaluate the bids. The port’s member (engineering) is the convener of the committee.
It includes port officials as well as representatives from Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology and the Local Government Engineering Department.
The committee was scheduled to begin evaluating the bids today, Saturday. The port aims to appoint a new operator for six months by 23 November, following the evaluation.