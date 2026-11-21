Four companies have submitted bids to operate the Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT) at Chittagong Port for six months. Of the nine companies currently engaged in container handling at the port, only one has taken part in the bidding.

This has prompted discussion at the port over who will be given responsibility for the key terminal.

CCT can handle container loading and unloading from two ships simultaneously. Until now, Saif Powertec Limited has operated the terminal through a competitive tendering process. Its contract with the port expired on 2 November.

As no new operator had been appointed, the port authority instructed Saif Powertec to continue operations for a further three weeks on an urgent basis.

To keep the terminal operational beyond that period, the port decided to appoint an operator for six months through a limited tender. The tender was published on 17 November, and companies had until the following day to purchase the tender documents.

When the bids were opened last Thursday, it was found that four companies have submitted proposals.