Renewable energy sector lags far behind

For more than a decade, the government has been talking about prioritising electricity generation from renewable energy. Targets have been increased under different plans, but power generation has not increased accordingly. As a result, targets have repeatedly been pushed back. The goal was to generate 10 per cent of electricity from renewable energy by 2021, which was not achieved. Another target was set up to 2025. So far, the achievement stands at 4.62 per cent.

According to data from the Power Division, current power generation capacity stands at 28,616 megawatts. Of this, power generation capacity from renewable energy is 1,314 megawatts. Not all of this is connected to the national grid; 93 megawatts remain off-grid. Of the total renewable capacity, 78 per cent comes from solar power, nearly 5 per cent from wind power, and 17 per cent from hydropower.

Sector stakeholders say that solar power is essentially the main pillar of renewable electricity generation. Investment constraints and land scarcity are cited as reasons for failing to meet targets, even though there is scope to increase solar power generation using rooftops alone. Although targets are set, there has been little visible initiative in implementation. As a result, green energy-based power generation is progressing slowly.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) data show that renewable energy accounted for 2.58 per cent of power generation capacity in 2012–13. From that time onward, overall power generation capacity increased every year, while renewable energy-based generation declined until the 2019–20 fiscal year. It rose to 2 per cent in FY 2021–22 and increased to 4 per cent in FY 2024–25. Over the past 12 years, renewable energy-based power generation capacity has increased by only 2.16 per cent. Between 2010 and 2023, around USD 30 billion was invested in the power sector, of which only 3.3 per cent went into renewable energy.