Light engineering industry production drops, costs rise amid gas and power crisis

For more than a decade, Faisal Polymer Industries has been manufacturing various types of water taps. The company’s factory is located in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area. The company had already been struggling to do business as expected for several months due to rising raw material prices, declining demand and various other reasons. That situation has further deteriorated due because of the recent gas crisis. With an inadequate and irregular gas supply, the company’s production has fallen by more than 60 per cent in recent months.

Md. Solaiman Parsee, managing director of Faisal Polymer Industries, told Prothom Alo that the factory needs a continuous gas supply to operate its furnace for melting brass used to manufacture water taps. However, gas pressure has been low for the past four to five months and now it is almost non-existent. The factory can currently operate for no more than three to four hours a day.