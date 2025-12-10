No way forward without boosting exports: Ahsan Khan Chowdhury

He made these comments at a roundtable on “Export Diversification: Challenges and the Way Forward”, organised by Prothom Alo at its office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. The event was supported by Pran–RFL Group.

“Charges of operations of our seaports have been handed over to foreign companies, and since then we have been calculating our costs. Our demurrage charges have soared. The Customs Department must be rationalised,” Ahsan Khan Chowdhury noted.

He also stressed the need to reduce air freight charges. “Indian exporters can ship goods by air at far lower cost. This is giving them a clear competitive edge over us,” he pointed out.

Referring to recent comments by the government’s adviser on industries, who suggested halting sugar imports until state-run sugar mills sell their existing stock, Ahsan Khan said that the fundamental issue is that sugar from state-owned mills is simply not competitively priced.