National savings fall as consumption spending rises: What does it mean for the economy?

As the country’s economy has expanded, both domestic and national savings in current-price terms have increased. However, savings as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) have not risen accordingly. Instead, both ratios have declined steadily.

National savings as a share of GDP have fallen for three consecutive fiscal years. In other words, although the economy has grown in size, the savings rate has failed to keep pace.

The latest edition of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics’ (BBS) National Accounts Statistics report contains these findings. According to the report, alongside national savings, investment as a share of GDP has also declined steadily. In contrast, consumption spending has increased.