Nearly half of Bangladesh’s working-age youth lacked jobs over the past decade: World Bank VP

World Bank Vice President for South Asia Johannes Zutt said, “Nearly half of working-age youth did not find jobs. Young women face particularly steep barriers.”

“In the past decade, 14 million youth entered Bangladesh’s labor market, competing for only 8.7 million jobs,” he said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The World Bank Vice President concluded a 3-day visit to Bangladesh today, Tuesday during which he met with senior leadership from the government as well as other government officials and civil society representatives, according to the statement.