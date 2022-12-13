BB allows import of 8 essentials on deferred payment ahead of Ramadan

“The central bank has given approval to the authorized importers to make the supply of these commodities available during the Ramadan and to keep prices of those at tolerable level ,” said director of Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) Md Sarwar Hossain.
The FEPD issued a circular on Tuesday to overcome the supply crunch of these essentials during the Ramadan.
Under the facility, the authorized dealers will be allowed to open letter of credits (LCs) for the import of these goods on deferred payment terms up to 90 days under suppliers/buyers’ credit scheme.
The facility will remain applicable from the date of initiation of imports till 31 March 2023.
The latest central bank circular came after a BB instruction that allowed all scheduled banks to keep cash margin of the import LCs at the lowest level as per the relations between banks and subscribers.