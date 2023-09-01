Sri Lanka repays $100m in second installment of loan taken from Bangladesh 

Sri Lanka has paid another $100 million in the second installment out of $200 million loan given by Bangladesh in a currency swap, a Bangladesh Bank spokesperson said on Friday, UNB reports.
Last month Colombo paid $50 million in the first installment of the loan repayment.
Bangladesh lent $200 million from its foreign exchange reserves to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis.
The remaining $50 million is due to be repaid within the current year, said Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Mesbaul Haque.
Bangladesh extended the dept repayment time to let Sri Lanka time to revive its economy.