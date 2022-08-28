Govt won’t take Russia’s crude oil: Salman F Rahman

The prime minister’s private industry and investment advisor Salman F Rahman has said the government is not considering the use of alternative currency for foreign transactions and importing crude oil from Russia will not solve the crisis either.

“We don’t have capacity to refine the Russian crude oil. It is only possible to refine crude oil imported from Middle East at our refinery, and it is also not possible to refine the Russian crude oil at our facilities. So, even if we get opportunity to import Russian crude oil, we don’t have option to use it,” he said.