Fuel crisis: Vehicle conversions to LPG, CNG on the rise

Sheikh Asif, a businessman and resident of Janata Housing in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, has been using a 1,500cc Toyota car since 2018. Amid the ongoing fuel crisis, he recently converted his vehicle to LPG at Green Fuel CNG & LPG Conversion Centre at Mohammadpur, spending approximately Tk 60,000.

“I often need to travel for urgent business. Waiting in line to get fuel is time-consuming, so I decided to convert my car to LPG as an alternative,” Sheikh Asif explained.

Hussain Parvez, owner of Green Fuel CNG & LPG Conversion Centre, said that since the fuel crisis began, demand for conversions has increased by 20–30 per cent.