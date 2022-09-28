Bangladesh must be ready to welcome American businesses: Peter Haas

The US envoy was speaking at the Annual General Meeting of International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) as the chief guest in the capital, said a press release.

Haas said Bangladesh’s financial leaders have so far managed its debt well and are taking important steps to deal with the inflationary pressures resulting from “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine”.

“So far, the macroeconomic situation seems manageable,” he added, reports news agency BSS.

The ambassador said there are strong reasons for the international companies to look at Bangladesh for market opportunities as while the country is worthy of their attention.

“(However), First, international companies and investors must become more aware of the opportunities Bangladesh presents .. second, Bangladesh must be ready to welcome American businesses,” he said.