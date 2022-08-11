High dollar price eats up benefit of global price fall: Minister

Tipu Munshi was talking to reporters after attending a cabinet meeting at the secretariat on Thursday.
Asked whether the soybean oil price will be adjusted again, the minister said the tariff commission would hold a meeting within a week to verify the proposal of the traders.
The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association recently placed a proposal to increase the price of soybean oil by Tk 20 per litre.
The association submitted the proposal to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) on 3 August.