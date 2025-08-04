US reciprocal tariff: 10 export products of Bangladesh to see highest duty

The United States is set to impose counter-tariffs on ten specific Bangladeshi export products, but the move is not expected to have a major impact. Exporters believe that since the volume of these high-tariff goods is already low, the new duties will not significantly affect Bangladesh's overall exports.

The new tariffs, which take effect on 7 August, will raise the average duty on Bangladeshi goods to 20 per cent. Previously, the effective average tariff was 15 per cent, meaning the new changes will bring the total average to 35 per cent.

According to data from the US International Trade Commission and Tariff Schedule, last year Bangladesh exported products under 1,204 different identification codes. The tariff rates on these goods ranged from zero to an exceptional 350 per cent. With the new duties, the tariffs on several of these products are set to rise. A Prothom Alo analysis of the US data highlights 10 products that will face the highest tariffs.