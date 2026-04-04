PM chairs first Private Sector Advisory Council meeting

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chaired the first meeting of the Private Sector Advisory Council at his Tejgaon office on Saturday morning, according to a Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) press release.

The premier formed the country’s first ever advisory council for private sector to formally facilitate business representatives to provide timely, candid and structured feedback to the highest level of the government on the business climate, investment environment and reform priorities.

The members of the Council selected by the Prime Minister are- Dr. Arif Dowla, Managing Director, ACI PLC, Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director, Apex Footwear Ltd, Hafizur Rahman Khan, Chairman, Runner Group, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO, PRAN-RFL Group, Ziaur Rahman, Managing Director, Bay Group, Abdul Muktadir, Chairman and Managing Director, Incepta Group, Md Abdul Jabbar, Managing Director, DBL Group, Sohana Rouf Chowdhury, Managing Director, Rangs Group and Syed Mohammad Tanvir, Managing Director, Pacific Jeans Group.