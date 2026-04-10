City Bank posts record Tk 13.24b profit in 2025

City Bank PLC reported its highest-ever profit in 2025 despite a challenging economic environment.

The bank posted a consolidated net profit of Tk 13.24, registering an impressive 31 per cent growth from Tk 10.14 billion in the previous year. On a standalone basis, the bank earned Tk 13.06 billion, while its four subsidiary companies contributed an additional Tk 180 million in net profit, said a press release.

This growth was driven by a combination of strong income generation, disciplined cost management, and prudent risk practices.