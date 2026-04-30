Bank directors, MDs asked to display written anti-corruption pledges at workstations

From now on, chairmen, directors, managing directors (MDs) and chief executives of all commercial banks in the country will be required to provide written pledges against corruption, bribery, money laundering and fraud. These pledges must be displayed prominently in their respective offices.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed banks to ensure that these undertakings are signed at the next meetings of their boards of directors.

Letters to this effect were sent to various banks earlier this week. The initiative has been taken as part of stricter measures to reinforce ethics, corporate governance, credit discipline and anti-money laundering efforts in the banking sector. A specific format for the pledge has also been prescribed.