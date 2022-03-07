Farmers being cheated due to anomalies in subsidised fertiliser

Local traders have allegedly been purchasing fertilisers from importers instead of dealers violating the government guidelines.

As fertiliser is ending up at the hand of the unapproved traders, farmers are being compelled to purchase this subsidised fertiliser at a higher price. Farmers also alleged there is no field monitoring on it.

According to the government guidelines, a dealer will receive the fertiliser allocated for him/her or authorise a staff of their company to do so.

The dealer's representative will be given the authority in writing along with photo.