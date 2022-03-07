Farmers being cheated due to anomalies in subsidised fertiliser

The largest fertiliser marketing centre is in Noapara of Jashore. Fertiliser is supplied to south, south-western and northern regions from this place.
Sources said there are more than 200 small fertiliser traders in Noapara. Most of the dealers do not go to Noapara rather they purchase fertiliser with the help of small traders.
The dealers then sell the major portion of the allocated fertiliser to importers and small traders, who afterward collect fake arrival reports of fertiliser from their respective upazila agriculture officers.
So, farmers get the fertiliser only after it changes the hands of importers, dealers, sales representatives and small traders.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Noapara’s Small Fertiliser Traders Association president Haidar Ali Mollah said small traders sell fertiliser after purchasing it from the dealers and no one monitors this.
According to the sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Jashore office, the government sets the price of a 50kg sack of TSP (triple superphosphate) fertiliser at Tk 1,100, a sack of MOP (muriate of potash) at Tk 750 and a sack of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) at Tk 800.
Farmer Abdul Halim from Choikhor village of Rajshahi’s Tanore said he went to the dealer in the evening on 3 March after hearing the arrival of MOP fertiliser but he found it was out of stock. Now he has to buy MOP fertiliser at Tk 1,000-1,100 a sack and TSP fertiliser at Tk 1,200 a sack from other places.
Farmer Rafiqul Islam from Rawtha village of Rajshahi’s Charghat upazila said he purchased MOP fertiliser at Tk 950 a sack and TSP fertiliser at Tk 1,300 a sack several days ago.
Farmer Habibur Rahman from Budirhat village of Charghat upazila also said he bought a sack of MOP fertiliser at Tk 900 and a sack of TSP fertiliser at Tk 1,400 in February.
Sources said Mollah Traders from Talanda union of Rajshahi’s Tanore upazila has a dealership of fertiliser. The firm was allocated 10 tonnes of TSP in February. The owner of the company neither went to Noapara nor authorised any staff to do so even though it was required as per the rules. The owner also collected a certified letter from the upazila agriculture, but the letter left the place containing the name of authorised person blank.
When asked the owner of the company Malik Mohammad Ali told Prothom Alo their cost increases if they go to Noapara repeatedly to bring fertiliser. So, they give the responsibility to the importers and the importers then receive the fertiliser and sent it to them. When asked on the name of any certain importer, he said, “I give the responsibility to Faruk of Noapara.”
Review of certified letter of several dealers shows they have also authorised local traders of Noapara to receive MOP and DAP fertiliser and that is illegal.
Sources said the government imports non-urea fertiliser (TSP, DAP and MOP) through Bangladesh Agricultural Development (BADC). Fertiliser is also imported through private sector. And, the government provides subsidy on fertiliser.
The district fertiliser and seed monitoring committee is responsible to ensure the sale of fertiliser to the farmers at the maximum retail price (MRP) set by the government. According to the government guidelines, if any importer or dealer is found trading fertiliser at a higher price than the price set by the government, will lose the registration or face black listing and punishment.
Wishing anonymity, a sub-dealer or retail fertiliser seller said they have to purchase fertiliser at a higher price from the traders of Noapara. So, he stopped selling fertiliser several months ago.
When asked deputy director of DAE, Rajshahi office Md Mozdar Hossain said they did not notice such allegation but they would look into the mater.
DAE, Jashore office deputy director (acting) Dipankar Das the stock of fertiliser is adequate and there is no crisis.
Regular monitoring is on to prevent selling of firtiliser at higher price. No farmer has brought allegation of purchasing fertiliser at higher price yet. Once an allegation is received, mobile court would be conducted immediately, he added.
*This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna