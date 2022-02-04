FBCCI President calls for easing tax payment system

Jashim Uddin said that Bangladesh will face some challenges after LDC graduation. Therefore, the country needs to increase its business competitiveness, which requires ensuring best utilisation of internal resources, trade and investment friendly tax management and rationalising tariff and diversification of export.

Therefore, the FBCCI chief urged NBR to adopt a strategic plan in order to enhance the VAT net and reduce the rate.

Presiding over the meeting, FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that the formulation of perspective plan should be participatory, therefore, discussions should be taken place at divisional level.