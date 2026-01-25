High tariff rates being reduced as they cannot be maintained after LDC graduation: NBR Chairman

He made the remarks at a press conference held at the National Revenue Building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on the occasion of International Customs Day 2026 on Sunday afternoon.

To mark the day, a seminar will be organised at the NBR on Monday. In addition, discussions will be held at various customs houses and customs stations across the country.

Speaking at the press conference, Abdur Rahman Khan said that in certain cases tariffs are increased solely to protect specific domestic industries.

He added that in today’s world, customs duties are no longer a major source of revenue in any country. Instead, the primary responsibilities of customs authorities are to prevent the import of illicit goods and to curb capital flight through false declarations. In the 2024–25 fiscal year, customs duties accounted for 27 per cent of total revenue collection.