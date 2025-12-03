Traders increase edible oil prices without informing govt: Commerce Adviser

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said there is no legal basis for the way traders have raised edible oil prices in the market.

Speaking to journalists at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon, he said he had learned the issue just half an hour earlier.

He added that the Ministry of Commerce will take action regarding the matter. Traders have increased edible oil prices without informing the government, he added.

The Commerce Adviser further said that yesterday, Tuesday, the advisory committee on public procurement approved a proposal for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to purchase 15 million liters of edible oil, including 5 million liters of soybean oil and 10 million liters of rice bran oil.