Finance minister thanks ADB for prompt assistance in tackling pandemic

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has thanked Asian Development Bank (ADB) for its prompt assistance in overcoming the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic, UNB reports.

Illustrating the ADB’s assistance to Bangladesh he said ADB has provide USD $ 1.0 billion budget support for potential economic impact of Coronavirus outbreak, $100 million for in health assistance for Covid-19 Response Emergency Assistance project, $940 million loan assistance for purchase of Covid-19 vaccine and $9.34 million grant assistance during the pandemic.