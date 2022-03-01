Finance minister thanks ADB for prompt assistance in tackling pandemic

Kamal came up with remarks while speaking in an exchange meeting with executive director of ADB Sameer Kumar Khare at his secretariat office on Monday.
Abdur Rauf Talukder, Senior Secretary, Finance Division, Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Edimon Ginting, Country Director, Asian Development Bank, Bangladesh Office, among others, were present.
ADB is one of the leading development partners in Bangladesh. ADB has provided $19.7 billion in loan assistance to Bangladesh since 1982.
Kamal particularly urged the ADB to provide more development assistance to address the challenges following the transition from LDCs to developing countries.
He stressed the need for continuing such cooperation between Bangladesh and ADB in the future to achieve the overall development goals.
In response Sameer Kumar said ADB has been cooperating from the very beginning to restore the social and economic security of Bangladesh to overcome the pandemic and will continue to be on the side of Bangladesh in the future as well.