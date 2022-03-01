Local

Finance minister thanks ADB for prompt assistance in tackling pandemic

Prothom Alo English Desk
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has thanked Asian Development Bank (ADB) for its prompt assistance in overcoming the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic, UNB reports.

Illustrating the ADB’s assistance to Bangladesh he said ADB has provide USD $ 1.0 billion budget support for potential economic impact of Coronavirus outbreak, $100 million for in health assistance for Covid-19 Response Emergency Assistance project, $940 million loan assistance for purchase of Covid-19 vaccine and $9.34 million grant assistance during the pandemic.

Kamal came up with remarks while speaking in an exchange meeting with executive director of ADB Sameer Kumar Khare at his secretariat office on Monday.

Abdur Rauf Talukder, Senior Secretary, Finance Division, Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Edimon Ginting, Country Director, Asian Development Bank, Bangladesh Office, among others, were present.

ADB is one of the leading development partners in Bangladesh. ADB has provided $19.7 billion in loan assistance to Bangladesh since 1982.

Kamal particularly urged the ADB to provide more development assistance to address the challenges following the transition from LDCs to developing countries.

He stressed the need for continuing such cooperation between Bangladesh and ADB in the future to achieve the overall development goals.

In response Sameer Kumar said ADB has been cooperating from the very beginning to restore the social and economic security of Bangladesh to overcome the pandemic and will continue to be on the side of Bangladesh in the future as well.

