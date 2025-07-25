New decision on selling vehicles imported for former MPs: NBR Chairman

Instead of auctioning, a new decision will be made to sell the vehicles imported with duty-free facilities for the former members of parliament, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan said on Friday.

He was speaking to the media after a meeting with the users of Chittagong Customs House at noon.

“We sent the vehicles for auctioning but did not get expected response. Now we have been thinking about some alternatives. For example, some of the government organisations have proposed that they want to buy the vehicles at 60 per cent of the price. We don’t want to sell those cheaply,” he said.