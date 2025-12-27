Surcharge at all land ports from 1 January
Service charges at all land ports in the country have been increased by five per cent. Taxes, tolls, and fees for each service have risen at the same rate.
The new charges will come into effect from 1 January, according to a notification issued by the Bangladesh Land Port Authority.
Compared to other land ports, the fees at Benapole land port are slightly higher. Therefore, a separate notification has been issued specifically for Benapole port.
At Benapole land port, fees are charged for 27 types of services. For passengers using Benapole port, the fee for 2024 was Tk 49.79, which has now been increased to Tk 52.27. Imported buses, trucks, and lorries entering through Benapole port will now have to pay Tk 184.70, up from Tk 175.90.
The fee for motor cars, jeeps, pickups, and three-wheelers is Tk 110.82, while the new fee for motorcycles and bicycles is Tk 36.95.
At Benapole land port, the fee for using the weighing machine will be Tk 88.65 for trucks and lorries. Meanwhile, the fee for document processing is Tk 195.07.
Any vehicle staying in the yard overnight will incur a charge of Tk 111.49. In addition, warehouse storage fees for goods have increased according to the duration of storage. In this way, the fees for all types of services have risen.
At land ports other than Benapole, fees have also been increased by five per cent. For passengers using these ports, the fee for 2024 was Tk 49.79, which has now been raised to Tk 52.27 for the new year.
For buses, trucks, and lorries imported through land ports other than Benapole, the fee will now be Tk 159.22, up from Tk 151.64. The fee for motor cars and jeeps is Tk 95.52, while motorcycles, scooters, baby taxis, and three-wheelers will now be charged Tk 47.83.
In addition, fees for importing various types of goods have been increased according to the type of product.
A Bangladesh Land Port Authority official told Prothom Alo that, as in previous years, the fees have been raised this time as well.
The new charges will come into effect from 1 January. These fees are the primary source of revenue for the land ports.