Surcharge at all land ports from 1 January

Service charges at all land ports in the country have been increased by five per cent. Taxes, tolls, and fees for each service have risen at the same rate.

The new charges will come into effect from 1 January, according to a notification issued by the Bangladesh Land Port Authority.

Compared to other land ports, the fees at Benapole land port are slightly higher. Therefore, a separate notification has been issued specifically for Benapole port.

At Benapole land port, fees are charged for 27 types of services. For passengers using Benapole port, the fee for 2024 was Tk 49.79, which has now been increased to Tk 52.27. Imported buses, trucks, and lorries entering through Benapole port will now have to pay Tk 184.70, up from Tk 175.90.