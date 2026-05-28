Prices of sacrificial animal hides in Dhaka lower than last year

The government raised the price of salted cowhide from sacrificial animals by Tk 2 per square foot this year compared to last year. However, hides are not being sold at those rates in the capital. Instead, sellers have alleged that prices per hide are Tk 150 to Tk 200 lower than last year. As in previous years, traders are also showing little interest in buying goat skins.

Seasonal hide traders claim that although the government increased prices, they were not assured by tannery owners that hides would be purchased at those rates. According to them, tannery owners are offering lower prices than last year, prompting traders to buy hides at reduced rates. Tannery owners, however, insist that prices have not fallen this year and are in fact Tk 50 to Tk 60 higher per hide than last year.

This was found today, Thursday, after visiting Mohammadpur Town Hall, Dhanmondi and Science Lab areas in the capital and speaking with buyers and sellers.

During Eid-ul-Azha, raw animal hides are collected and sold by people offering sacrifices, seasonal traders, and various mosques, madrasas and Lillah Boarding (charitable institutions). These hides are then bought by rawhide wholesalers and warehouse traders. Tannery owners also purchase raw hides directly.