Biman, Boeing set to ink landmark deal this evening
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to sign a landmark deal with Boeing this evening to purchase 14 aircraft, marking its biggest modern fleet expansion aimed at boosting capacity and strengthening Bangladesh’s aviation hub ambitions.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam Rita will attend the ceremony as the chief guest, while Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will be present as guest of honour and State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat and Prime Minister’s Adviser M Humayun Kabir as special guests.
Biman Board Chairman Rumee A. Hossain will host the event, a Biman official said, adding that US Ambassador Brent T. Christensen will also attend the ceremony.
The formal signing ceremony will be held at 7:30 PM at Hotel InterContinental in the capital, with senior government officials, diplomats and aviation executives expected to attend.
Under the proposed agreement, Biman will procure 14 new aircraft, including eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and four Boeing 737-8 MAX jets.
Biman officials said the acquisition is aimed at modernising the national carrier’s fleet, expanding long-haul capacity and strengthening regional operations amid rising passenger demand.
The wide-body Dreamliners are expected to bolster services to Europe, the Middle East and Asia, while the narrow-body 737 MAX aircraft will support regional and short-haul routes.
The anticipated signing comes as Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s third terminal nears launch, a development seen as critical to Bangladesh’s ambition of emerging as a regional aviation hub.
The deal is also expected to conclude more than three years of intense competition between Boeing and European rival Airbus over Biman’s next major fleet order.
Airbus had gained traction in 2023 following high-level European engagement, including discussions linked to French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit and references in a Bangladesh-UK joint statement to a possible purchase of 10 Airbus A350 aircraft, including freighters.
European officials had argued that introducing Airbus aircraft would diversify Biman’s all-Boeing fleet and strengthen economic ties with the European Union.
Boeing, however, maintained sustained engagement with Dhaka policymakers, offering a mix of Dreamliners, freighter options and narrow-body aircraft to retain its long-standing position.