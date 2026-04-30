Biman, Boeing set to ink landmark deal this evening

Biman Board Chairman Rumee A. Hossain will host the event, a Biman official said, adding that US Ambassador Brent T. Christensen will also attend the ceremony.

The formal signing ceremony will be held at 7:30 PM at Hotel InterContinental in the capital, with senior government officials, diplomats and aviation executives expected to attend.

Under the proposed agreement, Biman will procure 14 new aircraft, including eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and four Boeing 737-8 MAX jets.

Biman officials said the acquisition is aimed at modernising the national carrier’s fleet, expanding long-haul capacity and strengthening regional operations amid rising passenger demand.